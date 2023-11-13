China’s Middle East Clout Has Limits

In the short run, lack of Russian pipeline capacity might limit how much further that change can progress—but over the long run, the geopolitical logic of higher imports over land from Russia, rather than over sea from the Middle East, might be difficult to ignore. As long as tensions with the U.S. remain elevated, China will have a strong incentive to work with Russia to further expand pipeline capacity, especially since, in the event of any future conflict with the West, sea lanes would be vulnerable. China’s own slowing growth, particularly in energy-hungry, construction-related heavy industrial sectors such as petrochemicals, could also weigh on its oil demand growth for years.