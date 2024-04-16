China’s overcapacity is already backfiring
SummaryExcess investment in industry isn’t made up by China’s trading partners, and it has domestic consequences.
In the “China Shock 2.0" narrative, not only is China a security threat and a low-end factory competitor, but it is also angling to swamp the West with cut-rate high-tech goods. There has been less focus on the downsides of such a strategy for China itself.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more