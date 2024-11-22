China’s plan B to save the economy: A crusade against busywork
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Nov 2024, 10:20 AM IST
SummaryWhen China’s top leaders pledged to act more aggressively to stimulate economic growth, they rounded off their remedies with a political order: Have fewer meetings and cut the busywork.
When China’s top leaders pledged this summer to act more aggressively to stimulate economic growth, they rounded off their remedies with a political order: Slash red tape.
