China’s property market may keep struggling despite stimulus
SummaryProperty prices have extended their decline in the wake of property stimulus measures
It’s becoming clearer that China’s stimulus policies for its beleaguered property sector aren’t enough to lift its fortunes early this year, with disappointing monthly sales data the latest sign that a recovery is some time away.
