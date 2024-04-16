China's Q1 GDP grows 5.3% Y-o-Y, beats forecast of 4.6%, but concerns remain
As per a Reuters' poll, analysts expected first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 4.6% from a year earlier, compared to 5.2% in the previous quarter.
China's economy grew 5.3 per cent in the first quarter year-on-year, official data showed on April 16. As per the data, China beat analysts' expectations by a mile, as policymakers try to shore up demand and confidence in the wake of a protracted property crisis, Reuters reported.