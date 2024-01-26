China’s Rapid-Fire Stimulus Reveals Growing Concerns Over Economy

SINGAPORE—Chinese leaders have signaled deepening concerns about the economy by unleashing a burst of measures aimed at reviving growth and steadying markets.

The response—triggered most recently by a stock-market selloff—shows new urgency and marks a shift from only a week ago, when Chinese authorities sought to project confidence in the economy. Premier Li Qiang told business and political leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that choosing to invest in the world’s second-largest economy was “not a risk but an opportunity," with its unrivaled strengths in manufacturing and a “supersize" market of middle-income consumers.

In the past few days, Chinese officials have promised an imminent cut to the amount of reserves banks must hold to boost lending, cut interest rates linked to loans for rural enterprises and small businesses, and eased rules to allow property developers to dip into commercial property loans to repay other outstanding borrowings.

They have also swooped in to quell the stock-market rout directly, with China’s cabinet, known as the State Council, calling for forceful action to stabilize falling stock prices. Investors say officials have quietly been prodding state-linked financial firms to buy up stocks to help stem the selloff.

“If you read the tea leaves from what the government was saying…the signal was the Chinese economy is not doing that badly," said David Chao, global market strategist for Asia-Pacific at asset manager Invesco. That message has shifted, he said, and now “policymakers appear to be more engaged, concerned, and tuned in with sentiment."

The steps have arrested a drop in the market. The benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 3% Thursday, which helped trim the index’s losses so far this year to 2.3%.

But economists are skeptical that the latest batch of measures will do much to help the broader economy. That will require heftier fiscal spending and a renewed effort to fix problems in the property sector. Some economists advocate more direct help for consumers, but Beijing has shown little appetite for such measures.

The days of blowout stimulus packages that shock China’s economy into roaring expansions are over. Government officials from Chinese leader Xi Jinping down have indicated that they are determined to wrest the economy onto a healthier trajectory—even if that means tolerating slower economic growth.

The result is that a drip-feed of stimulus that began last year is set to continue in 2024, potentially disappointing investors betting on more decisive action. Economists expect more government spending on infrastructure and other growth-friendly measures, but nothing like the multitrillion-yuan cash injections that rescued the economy after the financial crisis and a slowdown that followed a stock-market crash in 2015.

The question is whether that measured approach will be enough to revive rock-bottom household and business confidence—and banish the specter of deflation hanging over the economy after months of falling prices.

“The key task for China is how to reflate the economy," said Tommy Xie, head of China research at OCBC in Singapore.

China’s economy expanded 5.2% last year, a speedier pace than it achieved in 2022 but still one of the weakest growth rates in decades, excluding the troubled years of the pandemic.

The central bank’s decision to lower the reserve requirement ratio for banks on Feb. 5 will free up around $139 billion for new loans, People’s Bank of China Gov. Pan Gongsheng said Wednesday.

The problem is that demand for borrowing is weak. Exporters are struggling as higher interest rates cool global demand, and households are socking away cash instead of spending, amid a protracted property bust that shows few signs of ending soon.

“I think there is still a long way to go. An RRR cut is not enough," said Serena Zhou, senior China economist at Mizuho Securities.

Most economists say that getting close to a growth rate this year of around 5%—the same target as Beijing set in 2023—will mean fiscal and other policies in Beijing’s tool kit will need to play a bigger role than monetary policy in powering the economy. The government hasn’t yet set a growth goal for this year but is expected to keep close to 5% if it does, usually in March.

In a departure from fiscal norms, Beijing has signaled it will tolerate a wider shortfall between revenue and spending this year than the usual budget deficit of 3% or less. New bonds have been issued to finance investment in infrastructure and economists expect more government-led spending on affordable housing, urban renovation and manufacturing.

But the single biggest problem for China’s economy is its property sector. Officials say they don’t want to repeat past mistakes of relying on debt-fueled real-estate investment to power economic growth, leaving them limited room for maneuver on property-related stimulus.

Last year, China eased certain restrictions on home purchases in smaller cities and cut interest rates for home buyers. But construction of new dwellings has collapsed, prices have fallen, and buying and selling activity has ground more or less to a halt. The sector’s woes are weighing heavily on Chinese consumers, especially those who took the common financing route of paying upfront for a house that still hasn’t been built.

Economists say that Beijing needs to find a better solution. In particular, many say that officials need to get stalled home-building projects completed to unblock the housing market and revive consumer confidence, perhaps by spending government or central-bank money to acquire projects and hand them off to healthy developers.

“The most bang for their buck they could get in terms of stimulus is something to reassure home buyers that if they purchase a presold house, they will get that unit," said Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics, a research firm.

Overall, China’s new, more restrained stimulus playbook means growth in the years ahead will likely be slower than it was in the past. China is also battling longer-term challenges such as tensions with the U.S.-led West and worsening demographics.

With the government also seeking to tilt the economy away from real estate and toward advanced manufacturing and other high-value activities, “officials are increasingly prioritizing quality of growth over quantity," Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note to clients Thursday.

The World Bank forecasts growth in China in 2024 of 4.5%, slowing to 4.3% in 2025, though some economists say the economy might soon struggle to expand much more than 3%.

Li, China’s premier, told the audience in Davos that China’s economy would have its ups and downs but that its long-term trajectory was assured.

