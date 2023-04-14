China’s re-globalisation paradox

With the abrupt removal of China’s zero-covid policy, the flow of people, like Mr Liu, across the mainland’s borders has resumed. The number of passengers on Air China’s international routes rose by a third in December compared with the previous month. Other parts of the economy will also improve as the year unfolds. A recovery is expected in retail spending, which fell last year and would have been even weaker had it not been for the anxious stockpiling of food and medicines. The outlook should also improve for home sales, which shrank by more than a quarter in 2022, the sharpest decline on record. The government has given property developers a “blood transfusion", Mr Liu reported in Davos, helping them raise finance. It has also taken steps to quicken the pulse of the market, which he hopes will help developers raise much-needed revenue.