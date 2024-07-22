China’s ruling party sets out its vision of economic reform

Optimists might also take comfort from things the communiqué did not say. The equivalent document after the third plenum in 2013 endorsed the “leading role of the state-owned sector" and “public ownership playing a dominant role". No equivalent statements appeared this time. Instead there was a promise to “purposefully give more prominence to reform" and to “better leverage the role of the market". Those sentiments are laudable. The problem is that China’s rulers have often mouthed similar economic pieties in the past, then cracked down clumsily on any industry that falls out of their favour. The party’s ambivalence was reflected in the communiqué’s call for “letting go" to invigorate market forces while “managing well" to keep market order.