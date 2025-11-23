China’s secret sauce was rare earths. India, too, has a complex resource
Three decades ago, China moved with conviction to make rare earths its irreplaceable resource that would rule the world. For India, the equivalent is its billion-plus people, but really making this asset reach its potential is easier said than done.
In 1992, Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping reportedly said that if West Asia had oil, China would have rare earths. In two decades, China was actually dominating the rare earths chain end-to-end, from mining to magnets.
