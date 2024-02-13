China’s Shipyards Are Ready for a Protracted War. America’s Aren’t.
Niharika Mandhana , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 13 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST
SummaryAs leader Xi Jinping tries to reshape the world order in peacetime and prepares to prevail over rivals during war, his nation’s shipbuilding empire is a pivotal strategic asset.
China emerged as a global power by turning itself into the world’s factory floor. It is expanding that power, and its military might, with another striking industrial feat: becoming the world’s shipyard.
