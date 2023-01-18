China’s shrinking population is deeper problem than slow growth for its economy6 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 06:30 PM IST
The people count points to longer-term structural issues that will impede growth in the future
Economists said China’s shrinking population poses a major future challenge for the world’s second-largest economy, while President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser sought Tuesday to restore investor confidence after one of the most disappointing growth rates in decades.