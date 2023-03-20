China’s slowdown is hurting the young

Alas, many employers look down on vocational colleges. These institutions are at the end of an education track down which roughly 40% of pupils are sent. A big dividing point is the zhongkao exam. It sorts teenagers into two kinds of high school: academic for those with good grades, and vocational for the rest. Later, vocational colleges also take lots of academic high-schoolers who flunk the gaokao, a fearsome university entrance test. Despite attempts at reform, the vocational sector remains unloved and half-forgotten, though it teaches more youngsters than universities do. A new law declares vocational colleges to be as important as universities and calls on firms to play a big role in technical education. That is a bid to rebuild bridges with the working world that crumbled in the late 1990s when many state-owned firms went bust or were sold off, and stopped sponsoring vocational colleges. A veteran professor says China should learn from apprenticeships in places like Germany. He also growls that today’s young “are afraid of hardship".

