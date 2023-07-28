China’s state capitalists celebrate their soaring shares

Remember the name: China Science Publishing & Media (CSPM) might be the hottest state-owned textbook stock, ever. Shares in the company, which publishes titles such as “Gaseous Detonation Physics and its Universal Framework Theory", are up 230% since the start of the year. It is not the content, riveting though it is, that has lifted CSPM’s market capitalisation to nearly 30bn yuan ($4.3bn). Across the board, China’s state-owned companies have enjoyed a renaissance—at the request of regulators. Stop focusing on profits, authorities have insisted. Instead, think about firms’ social contributions and their broader impact on the economy. All told, the “reconsideration" of China’s clunkiest firms has been worth 3trn yuan in the first five months of the year.