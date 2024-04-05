China’s tin-eared approach to the world
Summary
- It wanted countries to focus on interests, not values. Careful what you wish for
For China's finest barbarian-handlers—an elite corps of diplomats, technocrats, trade envoys and foreign-policy scholars—this is a told-you-so moment. Such Chinese voices have spent years urging foreign governments, especially those with deep ties to America, to fuss less about democratic values and other fuzzy notions, and to focus on cold, hard national interests. Now, they argue, the times are proving them right.