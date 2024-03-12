China’s ‘Two Sessions’ Doesn’t Show Clear Path to Recovery
SummaryAnticipation heading into China’s first major policy meeting had been high with expectations for a stronger stimulus to jump-start recovery in China’s slowing economy.
China’s first major policy meeting of the year wrapped up on Monday with more of a sigh than a bang. Anticipation heading into the top policymakers’ gatherings, known as the “Two Sessions," was high with expectations for a stronger stimulus to jump-start recovery in China’s slowing economy with the property sector still in a slump and sluggish consumption. Those hopes didn’t materialize, and the economic targets shed little new light on China’s plans to revive its economy. Some announcements gave observers cause to cheer, but mostly left markets wanting more.