China’s ‘Two Sessions’ Doesn’t Show Clear Path to Recovery

PROPERTY BLUES: Anyone looking for signals of bigger, bolder stimulus for the property sector was likely disappointed. Remarks about housing during the meetings gave little new insight into China’s plans to breathe life back into the real-estate market. It reiterated the policy of “housing is for living in, not for speculation," but signaled there was room for some local governments to relax home buying curbs. Given that such moves have so far failed, the question now is if this will move the needle more.