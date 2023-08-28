China’s worsening economic slowdown is rippling across the globe6 min read 28 Aug 2023, 06:21 AM IST
China's economic slowdown is causing alarm bells worldwide, with policymakers bracing for the impact on their economies. China's imports have declined, leading to a slump in trade for many countries, particularly in Asia and Africa.
China’s economy was meant to drive a third of global economic growth this year, so its dramatic slowdown in recent months is sounding alarm bells across the world.
