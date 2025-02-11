China’s Xi is building an economic fortress against US pressure
Brian Spegele , Jason Douglas , Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 11 Feb 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Summary
- As Trump turns up the heat on Beijing, China is trying to become more technologically self-sufficient, but its efforts have a significant cost.
A day in China could easily start like this: Roll out of bed and swipe through WeChat messages on your Huawei smartphone. Hop into a BYD electric car and drive to the railroad station, where a high-speed train from a state-run factory whisks you to your destination. Chinese-designed nuclear plants, solar farms and wind turbines power the city’s lights.
