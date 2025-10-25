China-US trade talks kick off in Kuala Lumpur ahead of Trump-Xi meet: Tariffs, rare earths, soybeans in focus

US and Chinese officials began a fresh round of negotiations on Thursday to de-escalate tensions between the two largest economies ahead of US President Donald Trump's and Chinese President Xi Jinping's scheduled meeting next week.

Advertisement

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have initiated a new round of trade negotiations in Kuala Lumpur, setting the stage for a potential meeting between the leaders of the US and China.

The officials are expected to discuss issues crucial to China-US economic and trade relations, according to reports citing China's Ministry of Commerce.

This meeting in Kuala Lumpur represents the fifth in-person discussion between He and Bessent amid growing trade tensions since April.

What does Donald Trump wish for? “When we finish our meetings in South Korea,” Trump said, referring to a planned summit with Xi before or during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum this month, “China and I will have a really fair and really great trade deal together. I want them to buy soybeans.

Advertisement

“I think we’re going to end up having a fantastic deal with China. It’s going to be fantastic for both countries, and it’s going to be fantastic for the entire world.”

US-China tensions escalated this month due to a series of economic sanctions, export restrictions, and Trump’s threat of 100% tariffs.

Beijing announced a significant expansion of its export controls on rare earth elements, essential raw materials for many high-tech products. This move was seen by many as a response to the US broadening its Entity List, which flags foreign entities that Washington considers a national security or foreign policy threat.

“We have a lot to talk…” says Trump ahead of meeting with Xi

Advertisement

Speaking on the upcoming meeting with Xi, Trump told reporters, "...We have a lot to talk about with President Xi, and he has a lot to talk about with us. I think we'll have a good meeting."

He added, “I will be talking about Taiwan. I won't go there, but I will be talking about it. Lot of respect for Taiwan…”