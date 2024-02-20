Chinese Banks Slash a Key Lending Rate as Economy Falters
SummaryChina’s longer-term benchmark lending rate was lowered this month after the central bank held its policy rates steady, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China.
SINGAPORE—China’s economic malaise has pushed policymakers and state-owned banks to attempt an escalating series of remedies. Their latest attempt: A surprisingly aggressive cut to a key lending rate.
