Chinese cities eyes data assets as fiscal woes bite

Efforts to refashion data stockpiles as new financial pipelines for local governments are starting to bear fruit in some places. In March, the state-owned Wenzhou Big Data Operation Company in the eastern province of Zhejiang received 3.78 million yuan ($521,436) of bank loans using its data assets as collateral. In neighboring Jiangsu province, the state-owned public bus operator in the capital city of Nanjing received CNY10 million of data-backed bank credits earlier this year.