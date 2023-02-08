Chinese consumers hoard cash after confidence takes a hit

Although the U.S. economy experienced a boom after—and even during—the pandemic, Chinese consumers have emerged from the worst of the crisis with little confidence. This is partly because the Chinese government didn’t pay subsidies to its citizens, as the U.S. and governments elsewhere did, meaning many people who lost jobs and income didn’t have a safety net to fall back on, Mr. Chen said. That experience may have taught people that they need to save more to ensure their security, he said.