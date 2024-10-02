How India can fix the Chinese imports problem
Summary
- India's growing import dependence on China is a challenge for policymakers, yet China remains a key supplier of raw materials and intermediary goods due to limited domestic alternatives. How should India navigate this?
India last month extended countervailing duties of 12-30% on certain steel imports from China and Vietnam, following requests from local producers to safeguard against cheaper imports. While this stance against Chinese goods is notable, data indicates that overall imports from China are still on the rise, while exports to the country are faltering.