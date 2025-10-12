China blamed for flood of ‘dirt cheap’ products as exports move from US to EU, UK amid Trump tariffs — What we know

Companies across Europe and the United Kingdom are complaining that there has been a “flood” of Chinese products into the market, as the country seeks to redirect goods meant for the United States, according to a Nikkei report.

Notably, the US has imposed flat 30 per cent tariffs on all Chinese goods. This is set to increase to 130 per cent from November 1, after Donald Trump hiked the duties and sent markets crashing. The EU on the other hand taxes goods that re deemed unfairly traded, rather than imposing a flat tax.

The report cited the latest announcement by UK-based chemical giant Ineos this week, which said it is lowering production and cutting jobs due to the demand slowdown. The company said it is cutting 20 per cent of the workforce at its Acetyls plant in Hull, England, and is closing two production units in Rheinberg, Germany.

‘Dirt-cheap carbon heavy’ Chinese products to blame, says Ineos The announcement from Ineos blamed "dirt-cheap carbon-heavy" Chinese products that have been redirected from the US due to high tariffs but face no trade barriers in the EU or UK.

Stephen Dossett, CEO of Ineos Inovyn in the statement added, “Europe is committing industrial suicide. While competitors in the US and China benefit from cheap energy, European producers are being priced out by our own policies and absence of tariff protection.”

In July, US-based Dow said it would shut upstream production facilities in Germany's Bohlen and Schkopau, and Barry in Wales.

Speaking to Nikkei Asia, the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI) said it could not confirm a widespread increase in Chinese chemical imports after Trump's tariffs came in May, but noted increased price competitiveness as China's products continue despite domestic demand slowdown.

In the plastics industry too, the Nikkei report noted that Chinese imports have risen 9.7 per cent in H1 2025, with a spokesperson from trade association Plastics Europe citing US tariffs for the jump.

A spokesperson for the German Pharmaceutical Industry Association (Pharma Deutschland) told Nikkei Asia that the longer-term outlook for European drugmakers is grim, given that China is a global leader in the production of APIs, generics and pharmaceutical intermediates.

For the steel sector, over supply from China has caused disruption, with the UK and EU considering 50 per cent tariffs on excess products. If the plan is approved by the European Parliament and the European Council, the measures will take effect mid-2026.

Kerstin Maria Rippel, managing director of the German Steel Federation told Nikkei via email that the proposed protective measures “are exactly the right steps to protect the European steel industry from massive, harmful imports, with quick implementation now being crucial”.

Further, EU textile body Euratex said Chinese exports have surged by 20 per cent in H1 2025 YoY. both in value and volume in the first half of 2025, compared with last year, according to the Financial Times.