(Bloomberg) -- China is renewing its efforts to attract foreign businesses, pledging more engagement and unveiling an action plan to ease restrictions after inbound investment tumbled last year to its lowest in over three decades.

The Commerce Ministry will visit foreign enterprises to better understand their needs and find solutions to their problems, Vice Minister Ling Ji said at a briefing Thursday. If certain issues can’t be immediately resolved, the ministry will coordinate with local authorities to ensure proper follow-up and resolution, Ling added.

The plan released by the Commerce Ministry on Wednesday is looking to stabilize foreign investment by vowing to remove all market access restrictions in the manufacturing sector, ensure equal treatment of goods produced by both local and foreign firms, and improve access to credit.

It’s the latest in the central government’s ongoing efforts to reverse the investment slump since the pandemic, following a similar initiative announced in 2023.

Despite these measures, foreign firms have continued to scale back new investments in China. Last year, they channeled a net $4.5 billion into the country, the lowest amount since 1992.

“Foreign investors need signs of something bolder,” said Nick Marro, global trade lead and principal Asia economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. “The continued rollouts of pilot programs, and other kinds of regulatory tinkering at the margins, aren’t going to be enough to restore confidence, particularly given persistent economic headwinds and darkening geopolitical storm clouds.”

Adjusted for the effect of firms repatriating profits from China, the picture improves somewhat, but still shows how corporate willingness to commit capital to China has weakened over the past few years.

Figures on investment into company equity showed about $58 billion in new transactions last year, the lowest since 2004. This data includes both capital inflows and re-investment of profit.

“Foreign firms are repatriating their China-derived earnings because of higher yields offshore,” Marro said, adding that the worsening economic outlook in China is also making it harder to justify new spending.

