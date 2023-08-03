Chinese Investors Warm to Sweetened U.S. Cash-for-Visa Program

The new EB-5 rules allow for easier conversion of immigration status from student or employment visas to permanent residents. The prospect of a fast-tracked green card seems to have reignited interest from investors. And because rural projects are considered a new category, there shouldn’t be any backlog. Several Chinese investors, including the one from Zhejiang province, said they were drawn to the revamped program because their children are already in the U.S. with student visas, giving them a faster route for green cards for their children through EB-5.