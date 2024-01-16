Chinese Premier Makes Surprise Economic Growth Reveal
SummaryLi Qiang said the country’s economy grew 5.2% last year, breaking the news a day before the official data was set to be released.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang gave global business elites a big hint on highly anticipated growth figures, as he sought to reassure them that investing in China is an opportunity—not a risk.
