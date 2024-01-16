Chinese Premier Makes Surprise Economic Growth Reveal

Chinese Premier Li Qiang gave global business elites a big hint on highly anticipated growth figures, as he sought to reassure them that investing in China is an opportunity—not a risk.

Li delivered the message in an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as Chinese leaders seek to stem an exodus of foreign investment with growth slowing and relations deteriorating with the U.S.-led West.

In doing so, he made an unusual early disclosure, saying that China’s growth last year is expected to be about 5.2%. The country is set to release the official gross-domestic-product figure for 2023 on Wednesday.

The number cited by Li would put the country’s growth just above the government’s target of around 5% that was set at the beginning of last year. Though that represents a rebound from the 3% rate of growth in 2022, it is slower than China typically managed in the years before the pandemic, reflecting weakness in China’s huge property sector and tepid consumer spending.

“The Chinese economy can handle ups and downs in its performance. The overall trend of long-term performance will not change," Li said, according to a live translation of his remarks.

The question is whether global firms are buying it. Foreign businesses and investors have been souring on China’s huge economy, data show, with billions of dollars fleeing Chinese stocks and bonds through most of last year. Foreign direct investment in China was negative in the third quarter, with outflows of capital exceeding inflows by $11.8 billion, implying firms were yanking profits or disinvesting from China altogether. That marked the first negative quarterly outflow of direct investment recorded in balance-of-payments data that stretch back to 1998.

Behind the shift is a laundry list of economic issues: A drawn-out property slump that is hurting consumer confidence and investment, heightened scrutiny of foreign firms’ activities in China, and regulatory crackdowns on successful private-sector industries such as tech and education. The specter of deflation, as well as rising interest rates in the U.S., have also played a role in sucking money out of China.

In his remarks, Li pushed back against downbeat assessments of China’s economy and touted its attractiveness as a destination for foreign capital.

He emphasized that China’s rebound after Covid-19 restrictions hammered the economy in 2022 was achieved without resorting to “massive stimulus" and that China has a “supersize market" of well-heeled, middle-class consumers that is forecast to double, to around 800 million, within a decade.

He sought to address some specific concerns head on, saying China intends to continue a process of easing restrictions on foreign investment in manufacturing and is working on policies around handling data and government procurement.

He said China remains committed to its longstanding policy of greater economic engagement with the world and liberalizing reforms.

“No matter how the world changes, China will stay committed to the fundamental national policy of opening up and will open its door still wider to the world," he said.

Li’s overtures to foreign businesses might help soothe firms’ concerns a little, and some sectors such as healthcare and finance are likely to open up more to foreign companies, said Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics in London. “But the dull domestic demand outlook and geopolitical risk remain headwinds to a meaningful rebound in foreign investment in the short term."

China’s economy is expected to grow more slowly in 2024 than it did last year, in part reflecting a less-flattering comparison with the previous year’s performance.

Economists expect the government and the central bank to keep adding modest stimulus to the economy through the year to keep growth moving, with many anticipating easier access to credit for businesses and government investment in infrastructure. But many say the government is signaling that it is content with lower growth rates overall as it focuses on boosting favored sectors such as advanced manufacturing.

Also weighing on foreign investment in China are concerns around trade and security tensions between Beijing and the West. Washington is seeking to restrict China’s access to high-end computer chips, fearing they could be used by the nation’s military, while the European Union is weighing whether to impose tariffs or other restrictions on imports of Chinese electric vehicles.

