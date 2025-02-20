India's dwindling innerwear exports have an outside problem: Chinese raw material price surge
Summary
- According to export data, there have been sharp declines in key innerwear categories. While men’s and boys’ innerwear exports, including underpants, briefs, and pyjamas, fell by 24% from $720.86 million in FY22 to $548.28 million in FY24, exports of singlets and vests also recorded a modest drop.
New Delhi: India’s dependence on Chinese raw materials for garment manufacturing, particularly in the innerwear segment, is hurting the domestic industry. As prices of key inputs have surged, exports in this category have sharply declined over the past three years (FY22-FY24), raising concerns about the long-term impact of reliance on China, two people aware of the matter said.