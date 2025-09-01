Chinese, Russian, Indian leaders pledge cooperation, in a message to Trump
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Sep 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Summary
The leaders met at a regional summit in a display of unity that underscored the challenges faced by President Trump’s unorthodox approach to world affairs.
TIANJIN, China—The leaders of China, Russia and India held hands at a regional summit and promised to cooperate, a display of unity that aimed in part at President Trump—and that underscores the challenges faced by his unorthodox approach to world affairs.
