Chinese, Russian, Indian leaders pledge cooperation, in a message to Trump

For Putin, whose country exports most of its oil to China and India, Monday’s summit in Shanghai was just the first leg of a multiday trip to China that will include standing next to Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a military parade in Beijing on Sept. 3. This is Putin’s first foreign visit since meeting Trump in Alaska on Aug. 15. Modi and Putin rode in the same car to their Monday meeting and the Indian leader, who described the talks as “excellent," said he expected his Russian counterpart to visit India in December.