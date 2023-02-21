Chinese say projects awaiting India’s nod
Indian govt officials have maintained that pending FDI proposals from China are lowest at present
NEW DELHI : China remains hopeful of securing investment approval for its firms looking to invest in India even as the two continue to share a testy political relationship due to border tensions, people aware of the development said. While Indian officials said in January that pending foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals from China are at their lowest, Chinese diplomats said many Chinese investment proposals in India await approval.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×