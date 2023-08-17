Chinese state-owned banks sell dollars to halt yuan depreciation: Report

Chinese state-owned banks sell dollars to halt yuan depreciation: Report2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Yuan News Reuters: Chinese state-owned banks are reportedly selling US dollars to buy yuan in an effort to halt the currency's depreciation.
Yuan news today: In an effort to halt the yuan's depreciation, key state-owned banks in China were reportedly busy this week selling US dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot foreign exchange markets, according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, reported Reuters.