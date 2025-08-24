Faster approvals, taxation tweaks top industry's blueprint for govt reforms

New Delhi: With the government rolling up its sleeves to usher in the next generation reforms as a growth booster, the industry has drawn up a sweeping wish list of over 250 proposals across 14 areas of regulatory reforms. These wide-ranging proposals include faster dispute resolution, changes to taxation norms, time-bound approvals, impact assessment-based rules, digitized land titling and scrapping of power sector cross-subsidy.

The proposals listed in the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII's) report, ‘Policies for a Competitive India', are aligned with the government’s reform trajectory and are meant to support transformative change, the industry chamber said quoting Rajiv Memani, its president and chairman India Region at EY.

The industry's recommendations come in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions last week with senior cabinet colleagues and select economists on the government's next generation reforms.

The industry body suggested that a framework should be put in place to reduce the country's revenue deficit, projected at ₹5.23 trillion in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), to nil by increasing revenue receipts through broadening the tax base.

It also called for linking personal income tax exemption and standard deduction to inflation. At present, income up to ₹12 lakh is tax-free under the new tax regime. In the case of salaried individuals and pensioners, a standard deduction of ₹75,000 is available over and above the ₹12 lakh rebate.

For those with higher income, up to ₹4 lakh is exempt under the new regime. In the old personal income tax scheme, income up to ₹2.5 lakh a year (other than for senior citizens) is exempt. Depending on age, up to ₹5 lakh exemption is available in the old regime for senior citizens.

Instead of any ad hoc changes, these norms should be adjusted every four-five years based on inflation, the CII suggested. This will ensure fairness, maintain the real value of deductions and aid tax planning, the report said.

The industry chamber also said measures should be taken to widen the tax base to improve tax revenues and also to reduce tax litigation to enhance tax certainty.

Timely closure of appeals, a separate wing in the income tax department’s Central Processing Centre (CPC) for processing salaried returns, GST slab restructure and roadmap to move towards a single rate structure of 10% by 2030, inclusion of petroleum, electricity, real estate and potable alcohol under GST were also among the proposals.

India should transition to a three-tiered tariff structure to integrate itself into the global value chains, the CII said, adding that the proposed structure could include raw materials at 0-2.5%, intermediates at 2.5-5.0%, and final goods at 5.0-7.5%.

“This structure would also boost domestic value-addition and attract global manufacturers,” the report said. As of now, there are eight customs tariff rates including zero, after the restructure in the FY26 Union budget.