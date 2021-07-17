CIOs spent the past 18 months accelerating their digital projects in response to the effects of the pandemic, but for some, quick fixes could result in more work and expenses down the road.

As much activity moved online during the pandemic, chief information officers responded quickly to support more digital capabilities, and many accumulated so-called technical debt.

Technical debt refers to imperfect technology deployed to meet immediate needs with the knowledge that its imperfections will require redress in the future.

Thomas Phelps, senior vice president of corporate strategy and CIO at software company Laserfiche, can attest to that: His company deliberately took on technical debt to meet immediate demands.

The company recently launched an initiative to connect content stored in on-premises systems with content stored in its Laserfiche Cloud platform to support a hybrid content-sharing model.

“If we had more time, we would have done an extensive architecture redesign for the integrations, but we only had a short window," he explained. “We anticipated that the initial volume of sales order requests for this new hybrid feature would not exceed our performance thresholds. We could redesign the integration architecture later after launching this important new functionality."

Such scenarios illustrate the challenge of balancing the need for speedy innovation against the costs of incurring technical debt.

That future cost can have consequences, just like financial debt. It may mean lost productivity over time, slower delivery of new products to market, or missed opportunities as money and staff get diverted to addressing technical debt instead of delivering innovations.

“Some tech debt is like a demand loan—you could be called on to pay it back in full with very little notice," said Andrew Sharp, a senior research analyst in the infrastructure and operations practice at Info-Tech Research Group.

Despite potential consequences, many CIOs took on more technical debt since early 2020 out of necessity.

“Across the board, people were doing the bare minimum to keep the wheels on, and that’s typically an environment where technical debt arises," said Johna Till Johnson, CEO and founder of research advisory firm Nemertes.

Ms. Johnson said one client company launched software with a security flaw in a rush to get it to customers quickly. “They were moving so fast, they weren’t logging and documenting correctly," Ms. Johnson explained.

CIOs have long contended with technical debt, but some analysts and IT advisers say it can weigh heavier in the more digital environment ushered in by the pandemic. Organizations must speed up their innovation cycles to compete in the increasingly competitive digital marketplace. At the same time, they must boost security to thwart a growing number of sophisticated cyberattacks. Organizations can’t do either of those adequately if they are focusing too many resources on addressing technical debt.

“Technical debt inhibits you from doing what you want to do in the shortest path possible. And I’d say it is a bigger problem now than before," said Krish Krishnakanthan, a senior partner at McKinsey & Co.

McKinsey surveyed 50 CIOs in July 2020 and found that 60% reported an increase in spending on technical debt.

Mr. Phelps said incurring technical debt isn’t a problem if CIOs and their organizations understand the risks and trade-offs associated with it.

“In many cases technical debt is intentional," he said, noting, for example, that he and other teams might give priority to the rapid delivery of a new function over perfect code providing it meets security requirements.

But even intentional debt still needs to be managed, said Mr. Phelps, an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California and a former president of the Los Angeles chapter of Isaca, an IT governance professional association.

The key is “always looking at technical debt to make sure it’s an appropriate amount for your organization," he said. What’s appropriate varies from one organization to the next, depending on one’s industry, customer products and risk appetite, he said.

At the same time, “if your goal is to drive technical debt down to zero, you’re going to drive up costs for your business and impede a culture of innovation," he said. “This will have catastrophic consequences as you will lose your competitive advantage while striving for that perfect code in every release."

