Citadel's Ken Griffin warns of Trump tariffs 'taking a toll' on US economy: Here's what the billionaire said

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, one of Wall Street’s most prominent Republicans, expressed frustration about President Donald Trump’s “anti-growth” tariff agenda and its impact on U.S. economic growth at Thursday’s 2025 Forbes Iconoclast Summit.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, a billionaire supporter of President Donald Trump and a megadonor to Republican candidates, had some unusually harsh words for the president about his trade war: It’s hurting America’s standing in the world and eroding the nation’s brand.

“The United States was more than just a nation. It’s a brand. It’s a universal brand, whether it’s our culture, our financial strength, our military strength …. America rose beyond just being a country,” Griffin said Wednesday at the Semafor World Economy Summit in Washington. “It was like an aspiration for most the world. And we’re eroding that brand right now.”

Griffin, founder of one of the largest hedge funds in the world, said that traders are concerned about parking their investments in the United States — particularly US Treasury bonds — because Trump’s tariffs have destroyed faith that America will remain a trusted and rational actor in global financial markets.

“Unfortunately, the last few months have been characterized by a set of policy decisions that have rendered a great deal of uncertainty, have called into question American exceptionalism,” Griffin, founder of the Citadel hedge fund and market maker Citadel Securities, told Forbes editor-at-large and Iconoclast founder Maneet Ahuja.

Griffin said his firm cut in half its estimates of 2025 growth since Trump took office, explaining the tariffs have “taken their toll already on our economy.” “The administration's attempts to use tariffs comes at a dear price to the U.S. economy and comes at a dear price to the U.S. consumer,” added Griffin.