Investment banking firm Citigroup on Wednesday slashed India's current account deficit (CAD) forecast for the current fiscal ending March, after services exports rose surprisingly in April-September and oil prices moderated.
Investment banking firm Citigroup on Wednesday slashed India's current account deficit (CAD) forecast for the current fiscal ending March, after services exports rose surprisingly in April-September and oil prices moderated.
According to Citigroup's India economist Samiran Chakraborty, the shortfall in CAD, the broadest measure of trade in goods and services, will likely be at 2.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) . That is smaller than the 3.3% seen before, and a full percentage point lower than the 3.9% predicted earlier in August.
According to Citigroup's India economist Samiran Chakraborty, the shortfall in CAD, the broadest measure of trade in goods and services, will likely be at 2.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) . That is smaller than the 3.3% seen before, and a full percentage point lower than the 3.9% predicted earlier in August.
In a report, the Citigroup India economist said the key surprise came from the phenomenal growth in services exports in April-September, which goes beyond just software services.
In a report, the Citigroup India economist said the key surprise came from the phenomenal growth in services exports in April-September, which goes beyond just software services.
Chakraborty also said that the reassessment is driven by the changing oil price dynamics. Oil's rough start to 2023 worsened as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by predictions for a US recession, China’s rising Covid cases, and milder winter weather.
Chakraborty also said that the reassessment is driven by the changing oil price dynamics. Oil's rough start to 2023 worsened as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by predictions for a US recession, China’s rising Covid cases, and milder winter weather.
Oil prices have fallen sharply over the last two months and are likely to remain subdued over the next year amid recession fears, he stated. Citigroup expects oil at less than $80 a barrel in the next fiscal.
Oil prices have fallen sharply over the last two months and are likely to remain subdued over the next year amid recession fears, he stated. Citigroup expects oil at less than $80 a barrel in the next fiscal.
Services exports reported a growth of 30.2% on a year-on-year basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net services receipts increased both sequentially and on a yearly basis.
Services exports reported a growth of 30.2% on a year-on-year basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net services receipts increased both sequentially and on a yearly basis.
Meanwhile, the country's goods exports have turned weak, declining an average 1.5% in the five months to November.
Meanwhile, the country's goods exports have turned weak, declining an average 1.5% in the five months to November.
CAD widens to 9-year high
The country's current account deficit widened to 4.4% of the GDP in the quarter ended September, from 2.2% GDP during the April-June period, due to higher trade gap. As a percentage of GDP, it was 4.4%, its highest since the June quarter of 2013.
CAD widens to 9-year high
The country's current account deficit widened to 4.4% of the GDP in the quarter ended September, from 2.2% GDP during the April-June period, due to higher trade gap. As a percentage of GDP, it was 4.4%, its highest since the June quarter of 2013.
However, “the peak external sector concerns are behind us," Chakraborty wrote, while pencilling in a deficit below 2.5% of GDP in the next fiscal year starting April.
However, “the peak external sector concerns are behind us," Chakraborty wrote, while pencilling in a deficit below 2.5% of GDP in the next fiscal year starting April.
The RBI said the widened trade deficit reflected "the impact of slowing global demand on exports, even as growth in services exports and remittances remained robust".
The RBI said the widened trade deficit reflected "the impact of slowing global demand on exports, even as growth in services exports and remittances remained robust".
"India's current account balance recorded a deficit of $36.4 billion (4.4% of GDP) in Q2:2022-23, up from $18.2 billion (2.2% of GDP) in Q1:2022-23 and a deficit of $9.7 billion (1.3% of GDP) a year ago [i.e., Q2:2021-22]," the RBI had stated.
"India's current account balance recorded a deficit of $36.4 billion (4.4% of GDP) in Q2:2022-23, up from $18.2 billion (2.2% of GDP) in Q1:2022-23 and a deficit of $9.7 billion (1.3% of GDP) a year ago [i.e., Q2:2021-22]," the RBI had stated.
Underlying the current account deficit in July-September 2022-23 was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to $83.5 billion from $63 billion in first quarter of 2022-23 and an increase in net outgo under investment income.
Underlying the current account deficit in July-September 2022-23 was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to $83.5 billion from $63 billion in first quarter of 2022-23 and an increase in net outgo under investment income.
Aditi Gupta, economist with Bank of Baroda, had earlier stated that the CAD had probably peaked but risks remained.
Aditi Gupta, economist with Bank of Baroda, had earlier stated that the CAD had probably peaked but risks remained.
Lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, Madhavi Arora, also had said that the net investment income will continue to weigh given higher interest rates abroad and forecast CAD at 3.4% of GDP for the full year 2022/23.
Lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, Madhavi Arora, also had said that the net investment income will continue to weigh given higher interest rates abroad and forecast CAD at 3.4% of GDP for the full year 2022/23.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.