City buses, railway lines to get a boost

- Cabinet okays e-bus, multi-tracking, digital projects worth ₹1.18 trillion
NEW DELHI :The Union cabinet on Wednesday cleared a raft of programmes spanning mobility to digital, totalling ₹1.18 trillion, about eight months ahead of general elections.
Railways bagged the biggest chunk of about ₹32,500 crore, which will go into seven projects, including laying multiple tracks in busy routes to ease operations and reduce congestion. All projects will be fully funded by the Centre.
“The projects covering 35 districts in nine states, i.e. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2,339 kilometres and will provide employment of 70.6 million man-days to the people of the states," the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) said in a statement.
“These are essential routes for transportation of varied baskets of commodities such as foodgrains, fertilizers, coal, cement, fly ash, iron and finished steel, clinkers, crude oil, limestone, edible oil, etc. The capacity-augmentation work will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 200mtpa (million tonnes per annum). Railways being an environment friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation will help both in achieving climate goals and reducing logistics cost of the country," it added.
The cabinet also approved the ₹57,613 crore PM-eBus Sewa scheme in public-private partnership mode, of which the government will provide ₹20,000 crore. Under the 10-year scheme to augment city bus services, 10,000 electric buses will be deployed in 169 cities, prioritizing those lacking organized bus services. The scheme is expected to generate over 45,000 direct jobs.
Infrastructure in 181 cities will be upgraded under green urban obility initiatives, covering multimodal interchange facilities, national common mobility card-based automated fare collection systems, and charging infrastructure.
An expansion of the Digital India programme was also approved with an outlay of ₹14,903 crore. This would include reskilling and upskilling 625,000 information technology (IT) professionals under the FutureSkills Prime Programme, training 265,000 people in information security under the Information Security and Education Awareness Phase (ISEA) Programme, making 540 additional services available under the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) platform, and adding nine more supercomputers under the National SuperComputer Mission.
The government also plans to support 1,200 startups in smaller cities and towns and set up three Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence on health, agriculture and sustainable cities. It will also set up new cybersecurity initiatives, which include the development of tools and integration of more than 200 sites with the National Cyber Coordination Centre.
A new central scheme, PM Vishwakarma, with an outlay of ₹13,000 crore till FY28, was also approved by the cabinet, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned it in his Independence Day speech. The scheme aims to strengthen family-based traditional practices of artisans and craftspeople and improve the quality and reach of their products and services while integrating them with domestic and global value chains. “Under PM Vishwakarma scheme, the artisans and craftspeople will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, credit support up to ₹1 lakh (first tranche) and ₹2 lakh (second tranche) with a concessional interest rate of 5%," the statement said.
“The scheme will further provide skill upgradation, toolkit incentive, incentive for digital transactions, and marketing support," it added.
The cabinet also approved the signing and ratification of a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) with Australia. The arrangement aims at providing reciprocal benefits to accredited and trusted exporters of both countries in the clearance of goods by the customs authorities of the importing country.
The cabinet also approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on sports cooperation with Australia that will enable bilateral exchange programmes and help each other expand knowledge and expertise in sports sciences, technologies and infrastructure.
The cabinet also approved the signing of two MoUs between India and Suriname in the regulation of medicines and medical products. This will facilitate a constructive dialogue on the laws and regulations pertinent to medicines and medical products and other relevant matters between the two countries.
"This is an important Cabinet decision relating to infrastructure upgradation in the railways sector. It will ensure decongestion of routes, enhance ease of travel, and boost eco-friendly freight capacity. It will also ensure several employment opportunities," Modi said in a tweet.