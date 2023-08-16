City buses, railway lines to get a boost

A new central scheme, PM Vishwakarma, with an outlay of ₹13,000 crore till FY28, was also approved by the cabinet, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned it in his Independence Day speech. The scheme aims to strengthen family-based traditional practices of artisans and craftspeople and improve the quality and reach of their products and services while integrating them with domestic and global value chains. “Under PM Vishwakarma scheme, the artisans and craftspeople will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, credit support up to ₹1 lakh (first tranche) and ₹2 lakh (second tranche) with a concessional interest rate of 5%," the statement said.

