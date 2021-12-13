OPEN APP
Civil Aviation Ministry gives nod for setting up 21 greenfield airports
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) today said it has accorded approval for setting up 21 greenfield airports in the country.

These airports are Mopain Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra; Kalaburagi, Bijapur, Hassan and Shimoga in Karnataka; Datia(Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh; Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh; Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat; Karaikal in Puducherry; Dagadarthi, Bhogapuramand Oravakal in Andhra Pradesh; Durgapur in West Bengal; Pakyong in Sikkim; Kannur in Kerala; and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Of these, eight airports Durgapur, Shirdi, Sindhudurg, Pakyong, Kannur, Kalaburagi, Oravakal and Kushinagar have been operationalised, the ministry said.

The ministry said AAI has taken up the development of new airports and expansion or up-gradation of existing ones for around 25,000 crore in the next 4-5 years.

The development work includes expansion and modification of existing terminals, new terminals, expansion or strengthening of existing runways, aprons, airport navigation services control towers, and technical blocks.

In addition, three Public-Private Partnership (PPP) airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have undertaken major expansion plans to the tune of 30,000 crores by 2025. These projects are at various stages of planning, the ministry said.

Under the Greenfield Airport Policy, 2008, an airport developer, including the states, setting up an airport must send a proposal to the MoCA. There is a two-stage process -- the ‘Site-Clearance’ stage and 'In-Principle' -- for the approval of the proposal.

