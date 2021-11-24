Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Claims for US jobless benefits plunge to lowest since 1969

Claims for US jobless benefits plunge to lowest since 1969

Claims stood at 216,000 at the end of Feb 2020 leading up to the onset of Covid-19 in the US, which pushed applications up to a peak of 6.1 mn in early April 2020 
1 min read . 07:17 PM IST Bloomberg

US initial unemployment claims in regular state programs fell by 71,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000 in the week ended Nov. 20, Labor Department data showed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Applications for US state unemployment benefits plunged last week to a level not seen since 1969, which if sustained would mark the next milestone in the labor market’s uneven recovery.

Applications for US state unemployment benefits plunged last week to a level not seen since 1969, which if sustained would mark the next milestone in the labor market’s uneven recovery.

Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs fell by 71,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000 in the week ended Nov. 20, Labor Department data showed Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 260,000 applications.

Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs fell by 71,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000 in the week ended Nov. 20, Labor Department data showed Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 260,000 applications.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

However, the larger-than-expected drop may be explained by how the government adjusts the raw data for seasonal swings. Wrightson ICAP chief economist Lou Crandall pointed out in a recent note that seasonal factors were anticipating a smaller increase in unadjusted claims compared with the same time last year as the labor market was struggling to recover.

Before seasonal adjustments, last week’s initial jobless claims rose by about 18,000.

Claims stood at 216,000 at the end of February 2020 leading up to the onset of Covid-19 in the U.S., which pushed applications up to a peak of 6.1 million in early April 2020. They’ve since declined as the economy reopened more broadly and Americans returned to work. Also, federal pandemic unemployment benefits ended by Sept. 6 in all states.

Even so, millions of Americans are still choosing to sit on the sidelines, frustrating employers who are desperate to fill a near-record number of positions. Child care remains a serious issue for working parents, especially as Covid cases pick up again in many states and disrupt in-person learning.

The October jobs report showed payrolls increased 531,000 after large upward revisions to the prior two months. Economists are calling for another half a million to be added in November, which will be reported on Dec. 3.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!