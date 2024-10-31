Climate change can take big toll on Asian economies, says ADB report
Fabiana Negrin Ochoa , Amanda Lee , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 31 Oct 2024, 02:57 PM IST
Summary
- It could reduce Asia-Pacific’s gross domestic product by 17% in 2070, ADB says.
Countries in Asia-Pacific will need to spend big to adapt to climate change. But the cost of inaction could be higher, according to a new report by the Asian Development Bank.
