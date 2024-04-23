Climate shocks pose upside risk to inflation, monetary policy makes space for price stability: RBI Bulletin
The RBI said that India's monetary policy continues to remain disinflationary and the robust economic growth gives the policy to make space for price stability
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its April 2024 Economic Bulletin and highlighted that extreme weather conditions may pose a risk to inflation, along with prolonged geopolitical tensions that could keep crude oil prices volatile.