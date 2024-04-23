Active Stocks
Climate shocks pose upside risk to inflation, monetary policy makes space for price stability: RBI Bulletin

Nikita Prasad

The RBI said that India's monetary policy continues to remain disinflationary and the robust economic growth gives the policy to make space for price stability

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building, Sansad Marg Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its April 2024 Economic Bulletin and highlighted that extreme weather conditions may pose a risk to inflation, along with prolonged geopolitical tensions that could keep crude oil prices volatile. The RBI also said that India's monetary policy continues to remain disinflationary and the robust economic growth gives the policy to make space for price stability

Food price uncertainties continue to weigh on the inflation trajectory going forward. A record rabi wheat production would help temper price pressure and replenish the buffer stocks. Early indication of a normal monsoon augurs well for the kharif season, while international food prices also remain benign. 

‘’The tight demand supply situation in certain categories of pulses and the production outcomes of key vegetables warrant close monitoring, given the forecast of above normal temperatures in the coming months. Frequent and overlapping adverse climate shocks pose key upside risks to the outlook on international and domestic food prices,'' said the RBI.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 23 Apr 2024, 04:39 PM IST
