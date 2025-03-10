CM Rekha Gupta-led govt to present ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget on 25 March – Key Details

The Budget Session of Delhi Assembly will be held from 24 to 28 March 2025, with the Delhi Budget being presented on 25 March. The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is set to present the "Viksit Delhi" budget for 2025-26. This is also BJP's first budget for Delhi following their recent electoral victory.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had on Sunday stated that her government was inviting public suggestions to help prepare the upcoming budget. She highlighted that the budget would focus on developing Delhi in line with the promise made during the election.

Advertisement

Delhi's BJP governments' 'Viksit Budget' is likely to focus on women's empowerment, healthcare, transport, education, and pollution control.

On Friday, CM Rekha Gupta had approved a scheme for providing ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance to eligible women under Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and allocated ₹5,100 crore for one financial year.

What to Expect From Delhi Budget 2025? Key Focus Areas The Delhi government is focused on prioritising several key areas in the upcoming budget, including senior citizen welfare, cleaning the Yamuna, fulfilling commitments to public welfare programs and providing affordable, nutritious food to the underprivileged.

On March 3, CM Rekha Gupta had outlined that “financial assistance for women, expansion of health services, promoting public transport, reducing pollution, cleaning the Yamuna, employment, welfare of senior citizens, and other important issues were part of our manifesto. Our aim now is to take into account the priorities of the people of Delhi and prepare the budget outline accordingly.”

Advertisement

Public Participation Delhi CM encouraged individuals to submit their budget proposals via the provided email address - viksitdelhibudget-25@delhi.gov.in, and phone number -9999962025.

Over 5,000 women from various associations have been invited to the Delhi Assembly to offer their feedback.

Also Read | Delhi budget 2023-24: 10 things to know

On March 6, CM Rekha Gupta held an interactive session with traders, businessmen, and business organizations to gather their suggestions for the upcoming budget. Business representatives from across Delhi discussed critical issues facing the business community.