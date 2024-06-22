CNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR, other cities: Check new rates here

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced an increase in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by ₹1 per kilogram on Saturday, June 22. The new pricing structure came into effect at 6 a.m. on June 22.

The CNG prices were hiked in several cities including New Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Also Read | Indraprastha Gas cuts CNG prices in Delhi by ₹2.5/kg from today

In Delhi, the CNG price increased from ₹74.09 to ₹75.09 per kg. The prices in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad were hiked from ₹78.70 to ₹79.70 per kg. The CNG retail prices remained unchanged in Gurugram, news agency ANI reported.

Here's a look at new CNG rates in different cities:

CITY CNG PRICE NCT of Delhi Rs. 75.09 /- per Kg Noida Rs. 79.70/- per Kg Greater Noida(including UPSRTC) Rs. 79.70/- per Kg Ghaziabad Rs. 79.70/- per Kg Muzaffarnagar Rs. 80.08 /- per Kg Meerut Rs. 80.08 /- per Kg Shamli Rs. 80.08 /- per Kg Gurugram Rs. 80.12 /- per Kg Rewari Rs. 79.70 /- per Kg Karnal Rs. 80.43 /- per Kg Kaithal Rs. 80.43 /- per Kg Kanpur Rs. 82.92 /- per Kg Hamirpur Rs. 82.92 /- per Kg Fatehpur Rs. 82.92 /- per Kg Ajmer Rs. 82.94 /- per Kg Pali Rs. 82.94 /- per Kg Rajsamand Rs. 82.94 /- per Kg Mahoba Rs. 81.92 /- per Kg Banda Rs. 81.92 /- per Kg Chitrakoot Rs. 81.92 /- per Kg Hapur Rs. 79.70/- per Kg

Impact on consumers The price adjustment is expected to have a widespread impact on commuters who rely on CNG-powered vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, taxis, and personal vehicles.

The increase will likely result in higher transportation costs, which may subsequently affect daily travel expenses for millions of residents.

This is not the first time CNG prices have been raised in recent months.

The frequent adjustments in CNG prices have been a cause of concern for consumers, who are already grappling with the economic pressures of inflation and fluctuating fuel costs.