Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / CNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR, other cities: Check new rates here

CNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR, other cities: Check new rates here

Livemint

Indraprastha Gas Limited hiked the CNG price in Delhi from 74.09 to 75.09 per kg. However, the CNG retail prices remained unchanged in Haryana's Gurugram. Check CNG rates in your city here.

A outside view of CNG filling station in Ecotech-3. A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three men after an altercation over a queue at the CNG filling station in Ecotech-3, Greater Noida.

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced an increase in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by 1 per kilogram on Saturday, June 22. The new pricing structure came into effect at 6 a.m. on June 22.

The CNG prices were hiked in several cities including New Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

In Delhi, the CNG price increased from 74.09 to 75.09 per kg. The prices in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad were hiked from 78.70 to 79.70 per kg. The CNG retail prices remained unchanged in Gurugram, news agency ANI reported.

Here's a look at new CNG rates in different cities:

CITYCNG PRICE
NCT of DelhiRs. 75.09 /- per Kg
NoidaRs. 79.70/- per Kg
Greater Noida(including UPSRTC)Rs. 79.70/- per Kg
GhaziabadRs. 79.70/- per Kg
MuzaffarnagarRs. 80.08 /- per Kg
MeerutRs. 80.08 /- per Kg
ShamliRs. 80.08 /- per Kg
GurugramRs. 80.12 /- per Kg
RewariRs. 79.70 /- per Kg
KarnalRs. 80.43 /- per Kg
KaithalRs. 80.43 /- per Kg
KanpurRs. 82.92 /- per Kg
HamirpurRs. 82.92 /- per Kg
FatehpurRs. 82.92 /- per Kg
AjmerRs. 82.94 /- per Kg
PaliRs. 82.94 /- per Kg
RajsamandRs. 82.94 /- per Kg
MahobaRs. 81.92 /- per Kg
BandaRs. 81.92 /- per Kg
ChitrakootRs. 81.92 /- per Kg
HapurRs. 79.70/- per Kg

Impact on consumers

The price adjustment is expected to have a widespread impact on commuters who rely on CNG-powered vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, taxis, and personal vehicles.

The increase will likely result in higher transportation costs, which may subsequently affect daily travel expenses for millions of residents.

This is not the first time CNG prices have been raised in recent months.

The frequent adjustments in CNG prices have been a cause of concern for consumers, who are already grappling with the economic pressures of inflation and fluctuating fuel costs.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.