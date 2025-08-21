Govt offers 14 coal blocks for commercial mining under 13th round of auction

New Delhi: The coal ministry has offered 14 blocks for commercial mining in the latest round of auctions. The mines offered in the 13th round are mostly located in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy said the auction of commercial coal mines has boosted domestic production, reducing the country's dependence on imports.

"There is no shortage of coal in the country... The import of coal has come down about 9% this year," the minister said.

Coal Mine Development and Production Agreements (CMDPA) were also signed for 11 mines allocated in the earlier rounds of auction.

Under the 12th round of coal block auctions, a total of seven coal blocks had been auctioned, comprising three fully explored and four partially explored blocks. These blocks held a combined geological reserve of approximately 1,761.49 million tonnes.

Also Read | India eyes retired coal plants for nuclear use

Amid a slew of reforms, India had allowed auction of coal mines for commercial mining in 2020. Since then, 134 mines have been auctioned in 12 rounds, attracting investments worth ₹41,600 crore and generating over 3.5 lakh jobs.

Asked about the progress on India's first coal exchange, the minister said that the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, which was recently passed by parliament, would pave the way for its setting up.