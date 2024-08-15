Economy
Coal India to be fined if e-auction supplies not met
Summary
- With the country seeking to go net-zero by 2070, the window for production and utilization of the fossil fuel is fast closing, leading to the rush for widening and diversifying the market for the mineral.
New Delhi: Coal India Ltd will be penalized if it fails to supply the fossil fuel it has sold in e-auctions, according to two people in the know of the development.
