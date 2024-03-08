Coal sector records growth of 10.2% in January, leads core industries expansion
The coal sector has exhibited unparalleled growth, with its index reaching 218.9 points in January 2024, compared to 198.6 points during the corresponding period of the previous year.
The coal sector has emerged as the frontrunner in driving industrial growth, achieving a remarkable growth rate of 10.2 per cent in January 2024, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industries.
