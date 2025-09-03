Coal stocks at thermal plants up 27% on lower power demand amid robust rains

New Delhi: India's coal stocks at its thermal power plants are at 47.5 million tonnes (mt), about 27% higher than the year-ago level of 37.2 mt, said two people in the know of the development. The fuel's stock has risen as above normal monsoon rains have led to lower-than-expected electricity demand, and also an increase in hydel power generation.

The coal inventory levels are adequate for nearly 24 days of operations of thermal power plants, with the daily consumption of coal currently at around 2 mt.

"The current stock is about 47.5 mt, compared to about 37 mt during the same period last year. Coal stocks are adequate and there is constant flow of supplies," said one of the two people cited above.

India's coal production has picked up in the past couple years following government effort to ensure availability after the country witnessed a crunch in 2021 and 2022. Data released by the government on Tuesday showed that the country had mined 73.92 mt of coal from its captive and commercial mines during April-August, up 12% year-on-year (y-o-y).

This year, the country's power demand has been tepid compared to the expectation of a record high. The peak power demand this fiscal year has been 241GW, way lower than the projected 270GW for the year. India's record peak level so far was 250GW in May 2024. This fiscal year, the overall power demand was weaker than a year ago up till July, but the month of August witnessed a revival.

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, India’s power demand fell almost 1.5% y-o-y due to lower temperatures amid heavy rains, according to credit rating agency Icra Ltd. Icra lowered its estimate of power demand growth for this fiscal year to 5.0–5.5% from its initial projection of 6.5%. In the fiscal year 2025, the overal demand growth was 4.2%.

Mint had last month reported that power prices on exchanges had softened in August, with the day-ahead market and the real-time market rates edging lower than a year ago as heavy monsoon rains lifted supply, while cooler weather kept the demand subdued.

India received 5% above normal rains in August, and September is seen even wetter with a projection of 9% above normal rainfall.

With robust economic growth projections and new sectors coming up, the long term electricity demand outlook seems strong. According to CareEdge Ratings, the long-term energy demand is projected to rise around 6% per annum till 2030, aided by sustained economic expansion and emerging demand drivers such as electric vehicles, data centers and green hydrogen.

In the light of the rapid growth in power demand in the post-pandemic period, the government decided to add 80GW thermal power capacity, along with installation of 500GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.