Coal stocks at thermal plants up 27% on lower power demand amid robust rains
India's coal production has picked up in the past couple years following government effort to ensure availability after the country witnessed a crunch in 2021 and 2022.
New Delhi: India's coal stocks at its thermal power plants are at 47.5 million tonnes (mt), about 27% higher than the year-ago level of 37.2 mt, said two people in the know of the development. The fuel's stock has risen as above normal monsoon rains have led to lower-than-expected electricity demand, and also an increase in hydel power generation.