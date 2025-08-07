Bill aimed at boosting coastal shipping gets Parliament's nod

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, aimed at boosting domestic participation in maritime trade, got parliamentary approval on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha cleared it through voice vote amid continued protests by opposition lawmakers demanding a discussion on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The legislation, passed by the Lok Sabha on 3 April, will now go for the Presidential assent to become a law.

The Coastal Shipping Bill aims to regulate vessels moving along the Indian coast and eases compliance for domestic ships as the country looks to ensure supply-chain security.

The Bill will consolidate and amend the law relating to the regulation of coastal shipping, promote coastal trade and encourage domestic participation. It will also ensure that the country’s fleet of coastal ships grows and coastal shipping picks up.

Replying to a debate on the Bill, Union minister of ports, shipping, and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the Bill is a major reform initiative by the government that will unlock the full potential of the country’s vast and strategic coastline. The ministry targets increasing coastal cargo traffic to 230 million metric tonnes by 2030.

Under the legislation, coastal waters mean the territorial waters of India, along with adjoining maritime zones. Territorial waters extend up to 12 nautical miles from the coast (about 22km). The adjoining maritime zones extend up to 200 nautical miles (about 370km).

The Bill seeks to regulate all types of vessels, including ships, boats, sailing vessels, and mobile offshore drilling units, whether self-propelled or not. It does away with licences for Indian-owned ships.

The Bill requires the Union government to prepare a National Coastal and Inland Shipping Strategic Plan within two years of the commencement of the Act.