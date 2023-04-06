Coastal shipping to get infrastructure status: Sonowal

Coastal shipping shall be promoted as an energy-efficient, low-cost mode of transportation through PPP with VGF (Viability Gap Funding) support. A number of initiatives have already been taken by the ministry to promote coastal shipping. Facilities like dedicated coastal berths, priority berthing, cabotage relaxation to Ro-Ro/Ro-Pax vessels, concessions in berth and handling charges, and bunkering, among others, are already being provided to motivate all stakeholders to adopt coastal transportation for the transport of passenger and goods in the country. Ministry is proposing to include ‘coastal shipping’ as an eligible sector in the existing VGF scheme of the ministry of finance. The inclusion of coastal shipping as a sector in the ‘Harmonized List of Infrastructure’ is also being proposed. These steps will make the sector eligible for various concessions to enhance the overall viability of the sector and help in attracting cargo and passengers to this mode of transport.